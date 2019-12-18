Kiara Advani's golden jacket looks like it has been touched by King Midas

Kiara Advani who is currently promoting her upcoming flick 'Good Newwz' was recently spotted wearing a bright golden jacket that looks like it has been touched by King Midas.

Kiara often makes heads turn with her high end fashion choices. Gym looks or dinner dates, Kiara knows how to nail it. The actress has recently made a place for herself in Bollywood but her fashion game has always been top-notch.

The 'Fugly' actress was recently spotted during the promotions of her upcoming multi-starrer comdey and the golden jacket is blinding us.

In the pictures, Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a white longline shirt with black trousers and thigh-high suede boots. To complete the look, the actress decided to don a bright gold cropped jacket with black fringes.