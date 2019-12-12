Kiara Advani's denim jumpsuit has a belt that is longer than a snake!

Kiara Advani is currently promoting her upcoming flick 'Good Newwz' was recently spotted wearing a sexy denim jumpsuit and we're living for the retro look.
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is gearing up for her upcoming multi-starrer film Good Newwz, has been impressing the fashion police with her style game. The 27-year-old diva, was recently spotted promoting the film, wearing a denim jumpsuit.
'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani often makes heads turn with her high end fashion choices. Gym looks or dinner dates, Kiara knows how to nail it.
The actress has recently made a place for herself in Bollywood but her fashion game has always been top-notch. This outfit has left us feeling envious of Kiara's wadrobe! The 'Kabir Singh' actress is oozing confidence in the pictures.
The denim jumpsuit has a flared bottom and front cut out. Kiara completed the look with a long detailed belt and the belt is longer than a snake!
Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Good Newwz also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is all set to release on December 27.
Meanwhile, on Bollywood front, the actress has a variety of films lined up. She will be seen in Laxxmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal, and an untitled film with Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar.
