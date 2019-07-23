Kiara Advani stuns in red at India Couture Week 2019

New Delhi: The 12th edition of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) kick-started with celebrity-favourite fashion designer Amit Aggarwal showcasing his latest collection "Lumen", inspired by human and plant anatomy.

The designer, who is known for engineering innovative designs through his signature recycled polymer structures, on Monday presented a huge range, comprising of modern-yet-traditional silhouettes crafted on weightless gossamer tulle lace and organza.

To bio-mimic the details of the human and plant anatomy, Amit opted for his popular hand done three-dimensional embroidery.

Talking about his couture collection Amit told PTI, "As a brand, we are in the continuous flow of creating. Every time inspiration comes to us, the process begins. It's like a philosophy that goes through our clothing." "There are recurring themes that come back in our designs while keeping in mind the factor of being environmentally sustainable. That is something that has always been an integral part of my design sensibility," he added.

The women swear collection featured traditional Indian silhouettes blended with western ideologies of couture.