Kiara Advani shells out more than Rs 1.3 Lakh to dress up for an airport appearance!

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who's currently basking in the success of her latest multi-starerr 'Good Newwz' was spotted at the airport on Sunday. The actress has been making heads turn with her high-end fashion choices and has managed to do it yet again!

Be it Prada's chunky high heeled boots or a Valentino tote bag, Kiara has been engaging in some luxurious fashion choices. Well, the 'Kabir Singh' actress' airport look has left us shook!

The actress has recently made a place for herself in Bollywood but her fashion game has always been top-notch. Keeping up with that, Kiara shelled out more than Rs 1.3 Lakh to dress up for an airport appearance.