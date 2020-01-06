Kiara Advani shells out more than Rs 1.3 Lakh to dress up for an airport appearance!

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who's currently basking in the success of her latest multi-starerr 'Good Newwz' was spotted at the airport on Sunday. The actress has been making heads turn with her high-end fashion choices and has managed to do it yet again!
Be it Prada's chunky high heeled boots or a Valentino tote bag, Kiara has been engaging in some luxurious fashion choices. Well, the 'Kabir Singh' actress' airport look has left us shook!
The actress has recently made a place for herself in Bollywood but her fashion game has always been top-notch. Keeping up with that, Kiara shelled out more than Rs 1.3 Lakh to dress up for an airport appearance.
Kiara was seen wearing a white Balmain sweatshirt with a pair of black leggings. She added black leather boots and an Off-white bag to her airport look.
While the outfit looks super comfy, the price will make you feel a lil' uncomfortable!
Kiara Advani's white Balmain sweatshirt is for Rs. 47,000 and her Off-white small diagonal box bag is for Rs. 90,000. Yes, the actress spent Rs. 1,37,000 for an airport look.
On the professional front, after 'Kabir Singh', Kiara Advani's multi-starrer comedy flick 'Good Newwz' has also entered the 100 crore club. The movie which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh has been getting positive reviews.
2020 is going to be a great year for the actress as Kiara has her kitty filled with projects. She will be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani with Student of the Year 2 fame Aditya Seal. The film revolves around a young woman’s misadventure with dating apps.
Apart from this, Kiara will be also be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.
