Kiara Advani shares alluring pictures from her Italian vacay

Actress Kiara Advani has been appreciated for her performance in her last two projects- Lust Stories and Kabir Singh. The actress has also signed a few interesting projects and is shooting back to back for her films that are lined up.
The actress who recently wrapped up a schedule of Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar was spotted enjoying a small vacation in Milan, Italy. Kiara also took to her social media handle to share pictures from her vacation.
In one of the pictures, she is seen enjoying the bright sunny weather alongside Lake Como. She captioned the image, “Sunkissed”.
In another picture, Kiara is seen gorging on a delicious-looking table of food. She captioned the image, “I’m one of those people who goes to bed early only so that I can wake up and eat my breakfast! ???? Favourite meal of the day!
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani who gave an applause-worthy performance as Preeti in Kabir Singh will next be seen in Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress has also been roped in as the leading lady of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film.
