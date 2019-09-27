Kiara Advani shares alluring pictures from her Italian vacay

Actress Kiara Advani has been appreciated for her performance in her last two projects- Lust Stories and Kabir Singh. The actress has also signed a few interesting projects and is shooting back to back for her films that are lined up.

The actress who recently wrapped up a schedule of Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar was spotted enjoying a small vacation in Milan, Italy. Kiara also took to her social media handle to share pictures from her vacation.

In one of the pictures, she is seen enjoying the bright sunny weather alongside Lake Como. She captioned the image, “Sunkissed”.