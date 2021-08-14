e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 03:12 PM IST

Kiara Advani reveals what career she would have taken up if not acting

Kiara made her debut with 'Fugly', but her role of the real-life character of Sakshi Rawat, in sports biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' was the turning point of her career
IANS

Actress Kiara Advani is known for her roles in 'Kabir Singh' and 'Good Newz'. Her latest film 'Shershaah' is also receiving rave reviews from the audience.

Sharing her experience of working on the patriotic film, Kiara said: "What I learned while shooting for 'Shershaah', one of my experiences was the sacrifices made by the loved ones of the army officers and their families, who I would want to salute because they are the unsung heroes, and they form the backbone and are a pillar of strength for an army officer. For me, I salute both, our army and the army behind the army."

Kiara, 29, made her debut with 'Fugly', but her role of the real-life character of Sakshi Rawat, a hotel manager, and cricketer M.S. Dhoni's wife, in sports biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' was the turning point of her career.

Interestingly, Kiara had an interest in psychiatry besides acting. She said, "If not an actor, I would have been a child psychiatrist."

