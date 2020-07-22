Kiara Advani papped, Twitter wonders if gyms are open amid COVID-19 lockdown

'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani's picture outside a gym went viral on Twitter and netizens were left wondering if gyms are open amid COVID-19 lockdown.
Recently, a media outlet shared a throwback picture of Kiara Advani, looking as gorgeous as ever, while stepping out of a gym. In the picture, the 'Guilty' actress is seen clad in an olive green athleisure ensemble, flashing her envious curves. She is seen wearing sunglasses and holding a coffee cup. The picture was shared on the micro-blogging site with the caption: "When #KiaraAdvani was papped post a gym session."
However, netizens failed to understand that it was an old picture and lashed out at Kaiara for not wearing a mask, amid the coronavirus crisis in the country.
A user wrote, "Celebrities ke liye gym open he!! Wowww..."
Another commented, "SHAME !! Open for us as well then. Are we not entitled to a healthy living. Ridiculous"
"Shame on @advani_kiara who was so quick to show board for BLM but cant stop going to gym for her own country.....shameless Bollywood," wrote a user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
On the work front, Kiara Advani, who was last seen with Akshay Kumar in 'Good Newwz', will be next seen in horror-comedy flick 'Laxmmi Bomb'. The horror-comedy is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film "Kanchana" and is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original. It will soon be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kiara has several other films lined up. She stars in the comedy film 'Indoo Ki Jawani' and will also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in 'Shershaah', which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra.
Shealso has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. The film is a follow-up of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007. The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu'.
