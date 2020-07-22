Kiara Advani papped, Twitter wonders if gyms are open amid COVID-19 lockdown

'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani's picture outside a gym went viral on Twitter and netizens were left wondering if gyms are open amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Recently, a media outlet shared a throwback picture of Kiara Advani, looking as gorgeous as ever, while stepping out of a gym. In the picture, the 'Guilty' actress is seen clad in an olive green athleisure ensemble, flashing her envious curves. She is seen wearing sunglasses and holding a coffee cup. The picture was shared on the micro-blogging site with the caption: "When #KiaraAdvani was papped post a gym session."

However, netizens failed to understand that it was an old picture and lashed out at Kaiara for not wearing a mask, amid the coronavirus crisis in the country.

A user wrote, "Celebrities ke liye gym open he!! Wowww..."

Another commented, "SHAME !! Open for us as well then. Are we not entitled to a healthy living. Ridiculous"

"Shame on @advani_kiara who was so quick to show board for BLM but cant stop going to gym for her own country.....shameless Bollywood," wrote a user.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: