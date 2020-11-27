Kiara Advani looks stunning draped in six yards of grace by Manish Malhotra

Actor Kiara Advani on Friday dropped the much-awaited party number 'Heelein Toot Gayi' from her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawaani' and her look in the music video is setting the internet on fire. The 'Kabir Singh' actress is seen rocking a stunning sequin saree by Manish Malhotra.

While the two minute-forty second video shows Kiara rocking almost 5 looks, it's her shimmery golden sari that has caught our attention. Custom-made by Manish Malhotra, the saree has been draped like a skirt and paired with a shimmery golden blouse, which has a plunging neckline and metallic straps.