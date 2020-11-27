Kiara Advani looks stunning draped in six yards of grace by Manish Malhotra

Actor Kiara Advani on Friday dropped the much-awaited party number 'Heelein Toot Gayi' from her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawaani' and her look in the music video is setting the internet on fire. The 'Kabir Singh' actress is seen rocking a stunning sequin saree by Manish Malhotra.
While the two minute-forty second video shows Kiara rocking almost 5 looks, it's her shimmery golden sari that has caught our attention. Custom-made by Manish Malhotra, the saree has been draped like a skirt and paired with a shimmery golden blouse, which has a plunging neckline and metallic straps.
Ditching all other accessories, Advani has chosen a pair of chunky gold earrings and has completed her look with a black and emerald green clutch.
Leaving her hair down in waves, the actress has opted for a smoky eye look with a nude lip colour.
Speaking of the song, 'Heelein Toot Gaye' is a peppy dance track with vocals by Badshah and Aastha Gill. The fun, stylised video with exciting looks and concept features Guru Randhawa, Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in what can only be described as the ultimate party anthem this wedding season.
Meanwhile, 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. The movie will hit theatres on December 11.
