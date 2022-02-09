Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai; see photos

Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Sanya Malhotra, Nora Fatehi and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some of them were papped at Mumbai airport, others were snapped in different locations as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Kiara was seen exiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai's suburbs. The actress kept her look effortless, casual and chic. She wore a checkered oversized black and red hoodie and paired it with a pair of ripped denims and white sneakers.

Kriti was also snapped leaving a dubbing studio. However, she did not pose for the paparazzi.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kiara Advani | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kriti Sanon | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sanya Malhotra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Urvashi Rautela | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:25 PM IST