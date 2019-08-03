Kiara Advani is first on Sidharth Malhotra's date list, says wants to hook up with her

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra might remain mum on his relationship status with "Lust Stories" star Kiara Advani, but she is on the list of actresses with whom he would like to hook up.

In an episode of a chat show, Sidharth was asked "who he would like to kill, marry and hook-up from Bollywood".

To this, the actor, who has been linked with Kiara in the past, said: "I don't have the heart to kill or a head to marry, so I'll hook up with Kiara, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tara Sutaria".

When it comes to the boy gang, Sidharth said: "Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur -- they are buddies, I'll hook up with all three. I am easy like that." Questioned about his views on the most promising actors, Sidharth said: "I see the most potential in Tara."