Kiara Advani has a surprise visitor on 'Indoo Ki Jawani' sets

As she still basks in the success of her last outing Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is presently shooting for Abir Sengupta’s Indoo Ki Jawani.
About two weeks ago, the Lucknow schedule of the film was wrapped and she dived straight into another. Meanwhile, she had a gorgeous visitor on the sets!
It was none other than Genevieve Advani, Kiara’s mommy dearest, who decided to pay a surprise visit to the daughter on the sets. Kiara shared a grey-scale selfie of the two on her Instagram story, and wrote, “The best visitor on set today! Hi mom. Welcome to the world of #IndooKiJawani.”
In Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara will be paired opposite Aditya Seal who rose to fame after appearing as the antagonist in Student of the Year 2. The film revolves around a young woman’s misadventure with dating apps.
Apart from this, Kiara will be also seen playing one of the pivotal roles in Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film’s trailer was recently unveiled, and we can quite expect it to be a laugh riot.
The actor will be also seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.
