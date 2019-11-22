Kiara Advani has a surprise visitor on 'Indoo Ki Jawani' sets

As she still basks in the success of her last outing Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is presently shooting for Abir Sengupta’s Indoo Ki Jawani.

About two weeks ago, the Lucknow schedule of the film was wrapped and she dived straight into another. Meanwhile, she had a gorgeous visitor on the sets!

It was none other than Genevieve Advani, Kiara’s mommy dearest, who decided to pay a surprise visit to the daughter on the sets. Kiara shared a grey-scale selfie of the two on her Instagram story, and wrote, “The best visitor on set today! Hi mom. Welcome to the world of #IndooKiJawani.”