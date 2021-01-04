Kiara Advani flaunts her midriff in a strapless bikini while sunbathing in the Maldives

Bollywood’s rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jetted-off to the Maldives to ring in the New Year in an exotic style.
Advani soared the temperature higher by sharing a stunning picture of her from the picturesque location.
In the picture which she shared on her Instagram story; Kiara can be seen soaking in the sunshine while wearing an off-white bikini paired with a yellow over-shirt.
On the other hand, Sidharth also shared a picture on his stories, basking in the sun on another hammock.
Enjoying the pristine beaches of the beautiful location, Kiara has been treating her fans with mesmerizing pictures of her.
On the work front, Kiara Advani recently wrapped up the shoot for Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', which she had been shooting in Chandigarh.
Both Sidharth and Kiara will be seen in “Shershaah” which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.
It is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala production and directed by Vishnuvardhan.
Besides that, Kiara will also be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" with Kartik Aaryan. The film is a follow-up of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007.
The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".
