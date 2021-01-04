Kiara Advani flaunts her midriff in a strapless bikini while sunbathing in the Maldives

On the work front, Kiara Advani recently wrapped up the shoot for Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', which she had been shooting in Chandigarh.

Both Sidharth and Kiara will be seen in “Shershaah” which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.

It is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala production and directed by Vishnuvardhan.

Besides that, Kiara will also be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" with Kartik Aaryan. The film is a follow-up of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007.

The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".