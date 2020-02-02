'Ki & Ka' for real: Saif Ali Khan takes Taimur for a stroll while Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy working

Speaking of 'Jawaani Jaaneman', it is currently running in the theatres and Saif is essaying the role of a typical middle-aged ‘cool’ man based in London. In the film, Saif plays a commitment-phobic who refuses to accept that he’s not so young any more.

The light-hearted comedy flick also features Tabu, debutant Alaya F and Kubra Sait. 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is doing better than Saif's recent solo releases and has managed to earn ₹ 7.79 cr in two days.