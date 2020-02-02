'Ki & Ka' for real: Saif Ali Khan takes Taimur for a stroll while Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy working

Kareena Kapoor Khan who's last seen in the multi-starrer, 'Good Newwz', was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. The actress who's working on Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' had flown to Hyderabad to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra with Kartik Aaryan.
While Taimur's mommy has a tight schedule, Saif decided to fulfil his daddy duties and took Taimur for a stroll on the streets of Bandra, Mumbai.
Saif Ali Khan may have essayed the role of an irresponsible father in the recently released 'Jawaani Jaaneman' (quite well, we must add), but Sunday's outing proves how much of a doting father and husband he really is. The actor stepped out with Tim Tim and the father-son duo was photographed by the paps. This just reminds us of Kareena Kapoor's 'Ki & Ka', well Bebo and Saif have once again proved that they're couple goals!
In the pics, Saif can be seen in a pair of sweatpants and t-shirt giving Taimur a piggy back ride. The cutest star kid, Taimur can be seen in a colourful t-shirt and shorts as he sits comfortably on Saif's shoulders.
Speaking of 'Jawaani Jaaneman', it is currently running in the theatres and Saif is essaying the role of a typical middle-aged ‘cool’ man based in London. In the film, Saif plays a commitment-phobic who refuses to accept that he’s not so young any more.
The light-hearted comedy flick also features Tabu, debutant Alaya F and Kubra Sait. 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is doing better than Saif's recent solo releases and has managed to earn ₹ 7.79 cr in two days.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)