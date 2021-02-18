Khushi Kapoor visits the gym carrying a Rs 2.76 lakh Dior saddle bag

Late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi, who's soon going to make her Bollywood debut, was spotted at her gym on Thursday.
The 20-year-old was captured by the shutterbugs as she arrived at a gym in Mumbai's Santacruz with a friend.
Khushi, who's often seen rocking athleisure, wore a black sports bra and a pair of joggers for the work out session. She completed her gym look with a matching face mask and a pair of pink fur slides.
What grabbed our attention, however, was her high-end saddle bag.
Kapoor was seen carrying Dior's Oblique Jacquard Saddle Bag, which comes with a price tag of $3,800.00.
The fully embroidered blue bag, featuring antique gold-finish metal hardware and the 'Christian Dior' signature on the front, can cost approximately Rs 2,76,434.
On the professional front, Khushi's father Boney Kapoor had recently confirmed that his younger daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut and they're just waiting for an interesting offer.
Boney, in a interview with Bombay Times, said that although he has the resources, he would rather have someone else launch his darling daughter. He said that as a father, 'one tends to get indulgent,' however, as a filmmaker he can't afford that.
"I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," the 'Mr India' producer said.
In 2019, during her appearance on Neha Dhupia‘s popular talk show 'BFFs With Vogue,' the aspiring actress had said that she hopes filmmaker Karan Johar would take her under his wing as she trusts him blindly.