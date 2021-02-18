Khushi Kapoor visits the gym carrying a Rs 2.76 lakh Dior saddle bag

On the professional front, Khushi's father Boney Kapoor had recently confirmed that his younger daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut and they're just waiting for an interesting offer.

Boney, in a interview with Bombay Times, said that although he has the resources, he would rather have someone else launch his darling daughter. He said that as a father, 'one tends to get indulgent,' however, as a filmmaker he can't afford that.

"I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," the 'Mr India' producer said.

In 2019, during her appearance on Neha Dhupia‘s popular talk show 'BFFs With Vogue,' the aspiring actress had said that she hopes filmmaker Karan Johar would take her under his wing as she trusts him blindly.