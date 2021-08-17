Khushi Kapoor shares 'mandatory bathroom selfies'; sister Janhvi asks, 'Can I bite your arm?'

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, shared a couple of 'mandatory bathroom selfies on Instagram.

On Monday evening, Khushi attended Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's post-wedding celebration.

Giving a glimpse of her chic look, Khushi posted two selfies in which she can be seen in a beautiful off-white floral midi dress with puff sleeves.

Her hair and makeup were kept minimal to go with her classy look. Sharing the photos, Khushi wrote, "Mandatory bathroom selfies."

Her pictures received comments from her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor as well as her cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

While Janhvi wrote, "Can I bite your arm yay," Shanaya commented thrice on her post.

Other including fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Aaliyah Kashyap and Tanya Ghavri also commented on her pictures.

Meanwhile, Along with Khushi, Shanaya, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Farah Khan were among those who attended the function. The wedding was on August 14 at Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu.

Following the footsteps of her late mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor is all set to enter Bollywood. She returned from New York earlier this year.

Meanwhile, her elder sister Jahnvi was last seen in the digitally-released film, 'Roohi' and will next feature in 'Good Luck Jerry'.

