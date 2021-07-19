Khushi Kapoor limits comments section on Instagram after sharing throwback pic of 'coolest' parents

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor pulled out a rare gem from her archive featuring her parents and called them 'the coolest'.

On Monday, Khushi took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her parents.

The picture shows late actress Sridevi wearing an all-black outfit, a striped shawl and sunglasses as she poses with her husband Boney. The producer is seen wearing a grey jacket and a red cap.

Sharing it, she wrote in the caption: "the coolest."

Check it out here: