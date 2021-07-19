Khushi Kapoor limits comments section on Instagram after sharing throwback pic of 'coolest' parents

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor pulled out a rare gem from her archive featuring her parents and called them 'the coolest'.
On Monday, Khushi took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her parents.
The picture shows late actress Sridevi wearing an all-black outfit, a striped shawl and sunglasses as she poses with her husband Boney. The producer is seen wearing a grey jacket and a red cap.
Sharing it, she wrote in the caption: "the coolest."
The young diva has limited the comments section on her Instagram.
Meanwhile, Khushi's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, friends Aaliyah Kashyap and Navya Naveli Nanda were among the others who liked the post.
Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock
The legendary actress began her career at the age of four in the devotional film 'Thunaivan'. She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi movies. For her great contribution to the country's art and cinema, she was honoured with the National Award and Padma Shri.
Following the footsteps of her late mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor is all set to enter Bollywood.
Meanwhile, her elder sister Jahnvi was last seen in the digitally-released film, 'Roohi'. Janhvi will next feature in 'Good Luck Jerry'. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.
Her father, producer Boney Kapoor is set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's next film, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Boney will reportedly play the role of Ranbir's father in the film.
