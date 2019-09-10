Khushi Kapoor jets off to study abroad, gets emotional at the airport

Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi is often spotted around the city and during industry events. She also makes appearances with her sister on chat shows and takes trips to her sets.
However the star kid now has completed her studies in India and in heading abroad for a few years. It is unclear as to where and what she will be studying. Last night Khushi was spotted at the airport with father Boney Kapoor. Her friends were also snapped at the airport who came to bid her goodbye.
Khushi was spotted wearing in a casual blue tracksuit as she ahead for her flight. While the father daughter duo was all smiles at the airport, Khushi while saying goodbye got a bit emotional. Take a look:
Khushi’s sister Janhvi was missing from the family moment as she is currently busy shooting for Gunjan Saxena biopic.
