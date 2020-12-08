‘Khushi dene wali nahi rahi’: Dharmendra, 85, on his low-key birthday celebrations

Veteran actor Dharmendra ringed in his 85th birthday on December 8. Touted as one of the most handsome men of the 70s, the actor remains evergreen not just with his physical fitness, but also the willingness to lead a mentally healthy lifestyle.

On his birthday, the superstar spoke to Times of India on why he maintains low-key celebrations, unlike his contemporaries.

He explained that his mothers are next to god, and if the person who gave him a lot of happiness is not with him, then how can he celebrate his birthday.

“Jab khushi dene wali nahi rahi, toh kaise manau janam din? Bas rasme nibha leta hoon aur tanhai mein maa ko yaad karke ro leta hoon.”

He further added that she would prepare halwa for him on his special day.

Last week, the former BJP Lok Sabha MP, urged the central government to find a solution to farmers' protests over the farm laws, a day after he deleted a similar post on Twitter.

The actor had urged the government to resolve the protests soon, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

"I request the government... please quickly find a solution the farmers' problems... the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi... it is painful," Dharmendra had written in a post.

However, the veteran actor soon deleted the post, without any explanation.