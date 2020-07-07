Khurrana brothers playing 'Aao milo' is the cutest thing you will see!

Bollywood actor-brothers Ayushamann and Aparshakti Khurrana re-lived their childhood by playing a game of "aao milo", but with a twist. Aparshakti took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of them playing the game, however with a few lines changed.

"If Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo was one of the categories of Olympic Games.....Innn 2 ladkon ka medal pakka tha (these two boys would have definitely got the medal). PS- some people call it Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo in bachpan but we always called it Aam Lelo Selam Saali @ayushmannk @tahirakashyap," Aparshakti captioned the video.

Ayushmann and Aparshakti are currently in their hometown Chandigarh. Ayushmann recently shared that he has taken up cycling and that he has been a cycling enthusiast all his life.

On the work front, Aparshakti will next be seen in "Helmet". The film also stars Pranutan Bahl. Directed by Satram Ramani, "Helmet" is a quirky comedy that depicts the ground reality in the heartlands of the country where talking about protection is awkward. The film is a comic spin on the existing issue.

It is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Dino Morea. The film also stars Ashish Verma and Abhishek Banerjee. Ayushmann was recently seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's satire "Gulabo Sitabo".