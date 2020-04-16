Khiladi also Philanthropist Number 1: Akshay Kumar tops IIHB's Celebrity Heartfulness Index

"Our biggest point of debate, discussion and disagreement has been about well orchestrated PR announcements by various stars which were many times non-specific on actual financial details. There was much fanfare about saying 'I am donating' (hence I need to be counted) but the amount was invariably shrouded in mystery. The panel was divided on whether celebrities are entitled to privacy on this issue. But the majority view was that if celebs can go to town on even the tiniest of personal issues like haircuts and food on their table, then why do they need to be secretive about how much they have given to charity, especially if the donations are going to a public fund. The world over, including Hollywood, meaningful contributions have all been quantified," says Dr. Goyal. "PR announcements about charity without disclosing actual amounts given out are liking firing blanks … lot of noise, no real substance. But then the choice is of the individual celebrity".

MS Dhoni who donated Rs. 1 lac and PV Sindhu who wrote a Rs. 10 lacs cheque scored zeroes, or near zeroes, for donations that seem pitiful in comparison to their stature and personal fortunes. The likes of Virushka and Deepveer too were awarded low CHIs because their announcements said nothing on the sums given to charity.

Southern stars Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu are all high on the Honours list for large donations. Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Saurav Ganguly and Suresh Raina also got good CHIs, along with TV comedian Kapil Sharma.

IIHB will soon be releasing its TIARA Report that analyses over 180 celebrities from Bollywood, cricket, sports and television. In the report, each celebrity is analysed over 64 attributes, and 100+ data points.