'Khandaani Shafakhana' makers drop romantic track 'Dil Jaaniye'

The slow-paced melodious track follows the beautiful bond developing between the two as they try and steal some moments together. Sonakshi, who is seen as a cheerful, bubbly girl in most of the trailer is rather calm and composed in this song.

Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, the romantic number is sure to leave you soothed anytime.The mellifluous lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed with Payal Dev composing the music.

The film will hit the big screens on August 2 and is a quirky take on the taboo around sexual disorders featuring the 'Dabangg' actor taking over her uncle's 'Sex Clinic' after his demise.

Shilpi Dasgupta is directing while Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain are producing the film.