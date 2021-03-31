Khallas! Isha Koppikar, 44, exudes superhero vibes in her latest bikini pictures

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar, whose last Hindi film was Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Shabri’ in 2011, is all set to make her comeback to Hindi cinema after nearly a decade.

As she embraces new opportunities, the 44-year-old is also leaving no stone unturned to bring back the glam quotient on her social media feed.

In a recent photoshoot, Isha exuded superhero vibes as she donned a striped bikini layered with a bright yellow overcoat and metallic boots.

She captioned the post as, “I heard the temperature is going to be rising in the coming week, thought of rising it a little more.”