Khallas! Isha Koppikar, 44, exudes superhero vibes in her latest bikini pictures

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar, whose last Hindi film was Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Shabri’ in 2011, is all set to make her comeback to Hindi cinema after nearly a decade.
As she embraces new opportunities, the 44-year-old is also leaving no stone unturned to bring back the glam quotient on her social media feed.
In a recent photoshoot, Isha exuded superhero vibes as she donned a striped bikini layered with a bright yellow overcoat and metallic boots.
She captioned the post as, “I heard the temperature is going to be rising in the coming week, thought of rising it a little more.”
Isha married Timmy Narang in November 2009. The couple is parents to a daughter Rianna who was born in July 2014.
In 2019, Koppikar joined the BJP in the presence of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
She has been given the charge of the Women Transport Wing as its working president.
Isha began her film career in 1998 with a Tamil movie and entered the Bollywood bandwagon with film ‘Fiza’ in 2000.
The Free Press Journal earlier reported that Isha has kickstarted the shoot for her new movie, a political drama directed by debutante director Abhay Nihalani, who has been an AD on films like ‘Indu Sarkar’ and ‘8 x 10 Tasveer’.
Reportedly set in Uttar Pradesh, the movie will also feature ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Daya Shankar Pandey in a pivotal role.
Though Isha was MIA from the Hindi film scene since 2011, the actor explored regional cinema — she made her Marathi film debut with the movie ‘Maat’ in 2013, did a Telugu film ‘Keshava’ (2017), and followed it up with two Kannada films, ‘Looty’ (2018) and ‘Kavacha’ (2019).
Isha was last seen in the web series, ‘Fixerr’ (2019), alongside television actor Shabir Ahluwalia.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)