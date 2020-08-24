'Khaali Peeli' teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's masala entertainer promises a 'mad ride'

The much-awaited teaser of Ishaan Khatter, and Ananya Panday's upcoming film, 'Khaali Peeli', dropped on Monday. 'Dhadak' actor is seen playing the role of a taxi driver, while Pandey, a dancer, accompanies him for the 'mad ride'.
Set in Mumbai, 'Khaali Peeli' is a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl. In the teaser, the youngsters can be seen in an elaborate action sequence as they try to escape in a yellow and black taxi with some jewellery and cash.
Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Shaano की बस्ती मे आ रेला hai ik डेढ़ शना to Chal abb batti bujha, aur dekh #KhaaliPeeli ka teaser Directed by @macriaan. Coming soon.”
Check it out here:
'Pataal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his strong performances in films like 'Raazi' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', will feature in the movie as a villain.
The makers have roped in Vishal-Shekhar to compose the music of the film
Bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, 'Khaali Peeli' was scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12. However, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Co-producer Ali Abbas Zafar had said the team chose Ahlawat because he was an apt choice to play the villain in the film.
"It's a performance-driven film and we decided to handpick Jaideep because he is an incredible actor. He perfectly fits the strong negative character in the film who is a typical Indian traditional villain. He plays an important and significant part of the film, we look forward to working with him," Zafar had said.
