'Khaali Peeli' teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's masala entertainer promises a 'mad ride'

The much-awaited teaser of Ishaan Khatter, and Ananya Panday's upcoming film, 'Khaali Peeli', dropped on Monday. 'Dhadak' actor is seen playing the role of a taxi driver, while Pandey, a dancer, accompanies him for the 'mad ride'.

Set in Mumbai, 'Khaali Peeli' is a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl. In the teaser, the youngsters can be seen in an elaborate action sequence as they try to escape in a yellow and black taxi with some jewellery and cash.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Shaano की बस्ती मे आ रेला hai ik डेढ़ शना to Chal abb batti bujha, aur dekh #KhaaliPeeli ka teaser Directed by @macriaan. Coming soon.”

Check it out here: