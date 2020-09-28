‘Khaali Peeli’ director Maqbool Khan reveals how he completed the film amid COVID-19 restrictions

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Khaali Peeli’ film's director Maqbool Khan told The Free Press Journal how he managed to complete the film amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on the way of handling his shoots and directing on set, Khan said, “I have been going out for the past three months. Initially we were sceptical and scared. We did everything to maintain safety, sanitisation, social distancing etc. We shot between the lockdown; the entire unit had to undergo a COVID-19 test. Things have changed, but you have to adapt to the situation.”

Khan has previously helmed TV series and movies like ‘Encounter’, ‘Lanka’, starring Manoj Bajapyee and Arjan Bajwa; and ‘Kabootar’.

He stated that the makers had planned to release the film in June. However, things went haywire and OTT served as their saving grace.

Khan said, “We all had made our decision for a theatrical release. No one in their wildest dreams thought we would get into this situation and the pandemic will happen. We waited, and originally though of releasing it in June. However, things went haywire and decided to wait more.”

“The future is uncertain. You don’t know when exactly vaccine will be launched or how and when the cinema will be open, at what capacity, there are too many unanswered questions. So, in this scenario we thought OTT was a fantastic platform given the huge audience and global reach. It is a win-win situation for the makers,” he added.

‘Khaali Peeli’, produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, was initially scheduled for a big screen release. It will now release on the pay-per-view service Zee Plex on October 2.