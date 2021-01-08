KGF: Chapter 2 Trailer -Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt unleash the madness

Talking about the teaser, Prashanth Neel said, "We are really excited to present the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 to our audiences. The kind of response we are already receiving for the teaser is truly wonderful as it has crossed 40 million plus views on. We have gone bigger and bolder this time around and I hope we continue to get the same kind of love."

In addition to this, Producer Vijay Kiragandur further stated, "KGF: Chapter is packed with intense, bold action sequences, something which the audiences have never really experienced before. The film is going to be a big surprise for all the cinelovers out there. Yash, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt have done a great job and we are thrilled to unveil this teaser to our audiences. It has already received more than 40 million plus views and we are really happy that they're liking it so much."

Receiving an overwhelming response from the audiences all across, the teaser of 'KGF: Chapter 2' has already crossed more than 40 million plus views on YouTube.

We sure can't wait to watch the blockbuster, what about you?