KGF: Chapter 2 Trailer -Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt unleash the madness

The wait is finally over as the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the long-awaited teaser of the film. Starring Yash, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, the high octane actioner is directed by Prashanth Neel under the banner of Hombale Films. Interestingly, the teaser came as the perfect return gift from Pan-Indian superstar Yash who celebrates his birthday today for all his fans.
One look at it and it's easy to say that the makers of KGF Franchise have gotten bolder and bigger this time around. Offering intense, jaw-dropping sequences, the 2 minute long teaser begins with the promise that Yash's character Rocky made to his dying mother, saying that he won't die in poverty. While Sanjay Dutt is seen playing an antagonist named Adheera in the film, Raveena Tandon is also seen in a crucial role.
Expected to hit the screens this year, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and will release in five different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty in interesting roles.
Talking about the teaser, Prashanth Neel said, "We are really excited to present the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 to our audiences. The kind of response we are already receiving for the teaser is truly wonderful as it has crossed 40 million plus views on. We have gone bigger and bolder this time around and I hope we continue to get the same kind of love."
In addition to this, Producer Vijay Kiragandur further stated, "KGF: Chapter is packed with intense, bold action sequences, something which the audiences have never really experienced before. The film is going to be a big surprise for all the cinelovers out there. Yash, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt have done a great job and we are thrilled to unveil this teaser to our audiences. It has already received more than 40 million plus views and we are really happy that they're liking it so much."
Receiving an overwhelming response from the audiences all across, the teaser of 'KGF: Chapter 2' has already crossed more than 40 million plus views on YouTube.
We sure can't wait to watch the blockbuster, what about you?
