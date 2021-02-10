Kerala HC restraints Sunny Leone’s arrest after actor seeks anticipatory bail in cheating case

The petitioners—Leone alias Karenjt Kaur Vohra along with her husband Daniel Weber and another person—submitted that they were innocent, ready to cooperate with the investigation, and no manner of criminality can be attributed to them.

It was also submitted that "if arrested and remanded, it will cause irreparable loss and injury" to them.

Leone, who was questioned by Kochi crime branch officials on 3 February at Thiruvananthapuram, said it was only then that she realised that an FIR had been registered against them under various IPC sections, including 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

They submitted they have fully cooperated with the officers and apprised them of the facts and circumstances, and handed over documents substantiating the transactions that transpired between them and the complainant.

It was also submitted that the complainant, Shiyas, had demanded Rs 2 crore as compensation from them, tried to "exploit and cheat the petitioners by compelling them to participate in shows prepared by him without paying the agreed consideration".

While the event management organisers maintained that the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant had not turned up for their function, Leone said she had come twice and the event was not held.

Though the function had to be postponed several times, it was finally scheduled to be held at Adlux International Convention Centre at Angamally near Kochi.

The Ragini MMS 2 star reportedly stated that the programme had been rescheduled several times by the organisers themselves, and that a balance amount of Rs 12 lakh was still due to her.

(With inputs from PTI)