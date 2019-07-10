Kendall Jenner kicks off the #bottlecapchallenge in the water!

<p><strong>Washington D.C.:</strong> Supermodel Kendall Jenner adopted a unique way of performing the #bottlecapchallenge which stunned her fans and family members. The model clad in a bikini, performed the viral stunt while on a jet ski, reported by Fox News.</p><p>The 23-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star uploaded a slow-motion video on her Instagram where she can be seen approaching a bottle from her jet ski and kicks off the loosened lid.</p><p>She then grins and drives her jet skis away.</p><p>"you asked for it @haileybieber ...," she captioned the video on Instagram.</p>.<p>Jenner got a lot of appreciates from her family members for taking up the challenging and performing it in such a unique way.</p><p>Kim Kardashian commented, "Yessss," followed by, "This is so good!!!" Sister Kylie quipped a simple, "omg," while Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "I'm crying." "That's a wrap," Scott Disick wrote. "Game over." Jenner was nominated for the challenge her close friend Hailey Baldwin, who kicked the cap off of her own bottle from a vehicle after husband Justin Bieber challenged her to participate.</p>.<p>The challenge calls for participants to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted shut. Its objective is to untwist the cap with a back-spin kick without actually using your hands to touch the bottle.</p>.Deepika Padukone poses with Kendall Jenner at Soho, New York