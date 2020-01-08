Keeping it real: Sonakshi Sinha sends out a strong message 'sealed with a kiss' to haters

Sonakshi Sinha has never been the one to shy away from voicing her opinion on matters that are important, even if they're outside the realm of her job.
Recently, she took to her social media handle to share some stunning photos of herself and has a solid message to go with it.
In the pictures shared by Sonakshi, the actress is seen wearing a grey crop top and black high waist trousers. Printed on her crop top was the word, “Asli”. The post was captioned as, “Nothing to hide, nothing to fear, nothing to stop me.”
Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3 which also starred Salman Khan. The film that released on December 21 is still going strong at the box office.
Sonakshi's 2019 filmography also included Khandaani Shafakhana, Kalank and Mission Mangal.
In 2020, Sonakshi will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, an action-war film. The movie reunites with her Action Jackson co-star Ajay Devgn.
