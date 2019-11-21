Keen on roles that give opportunity to invest: Katrina Kaif

The actress's performance as Babita in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Zero" was widely appreciated by the critics and audience alike.

Would she like to play a similar personality in another film?

"I need to now make sure that I am only connecting with the films and characters that will challenge and inspire me to bring a new aspect out. When you get unanimous praise, it is always very encouraging. It is a wonderful feeling because your work is very personal, so what you do when it comes from a personal space, that acknowledgement is also equally personal," she said.

Katrina, whose film "Zero" will be airing on &Pictures on Saturday, says her method or the approach to get into the skin of the character is by going with the instinct and the director's vision.

She said: "I felt I had very strong instincts which worked for me. Now as time has passed, I have tried to analyse and learn more about making movies, creating characters and storytelling. I have started to find what works more is understanding the mindset of the character.

"Understand your character's background, her needs, her wants, her fears, her mindset, her overall personality; then whatever you are given to do becomes more true and real rather than just being an actor."