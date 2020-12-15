‘Kedarnath’ screenwriter Kanika Dhillon to marry second time with 'Raanjhanaa' writer Himanshu Sharma

In 2019, Kanika parted ways with her former husband and director Prakash Kovelamudi. On the other hand, Himanshu, who was dating actress Swara Bhasker, also called it quits in July last year.

In August 2019, there were reports that Kanika's closeness with Dia Mirza's former husband Sahil Sangha was the reason behind the end of the latter's marriage.

"It's ridiculous how two individual reports are being interlinked. I have never met Dia or Sahil in my entire life. This is baseless and malicious," Kanika told IANS.

Meanwhile, Dia said in a statement, "There is absolutely no truth to the alleged reports and no third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways. We have requested the media to be graceful and allow us this time for some privacy. Really hope they can respect that."

On work front, Himanshu's latest project is Aanand L. Rai's "Atrangi Re" - a cross-cultural love story, in which Sara Ali Khan plays a girl from Bihar, and she has romantic tracks with Akshay Kumar as well as Dhanush in the film.

Aanand, Himanshu and Akshay will be collaborating once again for "Raksha Bandhan".

Akshay said he is dedicating the project to his sister, Alka Hiranandani.

It is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 5, 2021.

Besides that, Himanshu and Kanika are currently working on the upcoming film "Haseen Dillruba" starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane.

Written by Kanika, "Haseen Dillruba" is a murder mystery.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, Aanand and Himanshu are producing the project.