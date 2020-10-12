KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan's question on 'Dil Bechara' leaves Sanjana Sanghi overwhelmed

With changes in the format to suit shooting amid COVID-19, the 12th season of the popular quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, resumed telecast in order to keep its dedicated audience entertained in these trying times.

While the show is known to leave viewers teary-eyed with its impactful stories and special episodes, it was a question on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’ that left its lead Sanjana Sanghi overwhelmed.

The question was “Name the actress who made her debut in the leading role, that featured in this song.”

The show played a clip of the film’s title track, which was guessed correctly by contestant Aarti Jagtap.

Sanjana shared the same on Instagram and wrote, “My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend @amitabhbachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions. But to be kicking off a new KBC season with this question?”