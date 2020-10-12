KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan's question on 'Dil Bechara' leaves Sanjana Sanghi overwhelmed

With changes in the format to suit shooting amid COVID-19, the 12th season of the popular quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, resumed telecast in order to keep its dedicated audience entertained in these trying times.
While the show is known to leave viewers teary-eyed with its impactful stories and special episodes, it was a question on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’ that left its lead Sanjana Sanghi overwhelmed.
The question was “Name the actress who made her debut in the leading role, that featured in this song.”
The show played a clip of the film’s title track, which was guessed correctly by contestant Aarti Jagtap.
Sanjana shared the same on Instagram and wrote, “My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend @amitabhbachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions. But to be kicking off a new KBC season with this question?”
Earlier, Sanjana told IANS, her film with Sushant was special because it was a journey she partook with the late actor to show the audience a romance of two star-crossed lovers.
"We have received umpteen love and positivity from our fans during the release of the movie," said the actress about audience reaction to the film, which has been noted for her beautiful on-screen chemistry with Sushant.
"The movie to me wasn't just another film; it was an experience and a journey I partook to show the audience a romance of two star-crossed lovers," she said.
"As an actor, I personally felt a lot of the emotions that my character Kizie underwent. Every nuance, every reaction that my character has evoked on-screen is something that I have felt personally while we were shooting the movie," she added.
Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, "Dil Bechara" is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit "The Fault In Our Stars", which is based on John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.
