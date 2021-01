Kavita Krishnamurti Birthday Special: Top 10 songs by the versatile singer

Kavita Krishnamurti was born in New Delhi on 25th January 1958. Kavita learned Rabindra Sangeet at an early age. She went to attain formal training in Hindustani Classical Music.

Kavita recorded her first song with legendary Lata Mangeshkar for a Bengali film back in 1971. She went on to record more than 25000 songs in as many as 16 languages.

She married L. Subramaniam on 11th November, 1999. Kavita and her husband have opened their own Musical School by the name of 'Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts' in Bengaluru.

Kavita Krishnamurthy is credited for winning 4 Filmfare Awrads for Best Female Playback Singer, Lata Mangeshkar Award and innumerable others. She received India's 4th highest civilian honor 'Padma Shri' in 2005.

Here are the best songs by Kavitha Krishnamurthy-

Kay Sera Sera, Pukar-