‘Kaun karta hai aisa’: Rohit Shetty takes a subtle dig at celebs calling paparazzi outside temples to click them doing charity

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty who has given a gamut of hit franchises such as 'Golmaal', 'Singham', films like 'Simmba' and 'Chennai Express', took a subtle dig at celebs inviting the paparazzi to cover their acts of charity outside temples, dressing up for gym, airport and more.

During an interaction on Social Media Star with Janice, Rohit said, “Kaun karta hai aisa? Phone karenge tabhi maalum padega na, photographer ko, ki ‘bhai, main aaj yeh mandir ke bahar hai’. Kaise maalum padega (Who does this? Only if you call and inform the photographers will they know that you are going to the temple. How else will they know)?”

Weighing in on the idea to look presentable at airports, Rohit added, “Ab uska kharcha alag ho gaya hai. Varna jab tak yeh photographers wahaan pohoche nahi the ya log bolte nahi the ki main utar raha hoon plane se, tab tak toh sab chaddi-banyan mein hi jaa rahe the (Now, there is a whole expense behind airport looks. Before photographers reached there and before people began informing them about their schedules, everyone would go in shorts and vests).”

Meanwhile on work front, Rohit is currently hosting 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Shot during the pandemic in Cape Town, the much-anticipated show has been making headlines because of its daredevil stunts and the winning spirit of each contestant.

Rohit awaits the release of the cop action drama 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar with Katrina Kaif.

He will also direct ‘Cirkus’ an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy Of Errors', with Ranveer Singh essaying a double role. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Vrajesh Hirjee. The film is set to release in the winter of 2021.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 11:59 AM IST