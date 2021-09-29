'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan ‘aapne GST bhara hai?’ - check out his reply

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' contestant Sandhya Makhija, who's a Goods and Services Tax (GST) inspector from Rajkot, left Amitabh Bachchan speechless when she asked him he has filed his taxes honestly.

During the episode, Makhija expalained herjob and said in Hindi, "Sir, I am a state tax inspector in the GST department. And my job is to help the good people by making things easier for them and to make life difficult for bad people. I help honest taxpayers and monitor those who possess black money."

Amitabh asked, "So you convert the bad people into good people? And if people don't pay GST on time, they're fined for it, aren't they?"

Sandhya said that they can be find up to Rs 10,000. She then asked Big B, "Sir, aapne toh diya hai na (You've paid your GST, haven't you)"

Amitabh was left stunned for a moment. He then replied, "Devi ji, agar humne na bhara hota na, toh humko yahan baithne nahi dete (Madam, if I hadn't paid my taxes, they wouldn't have let me work). Pakad ke le jaate aap jaise log humko, band kar dete (People like you would've caught me and put me behind bars)."

Speaking of Goods and Services Tax, Amitabh Bachchan was roped in as the brand ambassador of GST by the Union government in 2019.

Sandhya Makhija only managed to take home Rs 10,000. She failed to answer Rs 40,000 question correctly.

In the upcoming episodes of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's' 'Shaandaar Shukravaar', actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi will be seen as the special guests.

Both the actors will be on the hotseat playing the game with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Not only will they be seen playing the game but will also share personal anecdotes and industry experiences with Amitabh Bachchan.

Pratik will also be seen playing a quirky quiz with Amitabh Bachchan where he will be seen asking rather interesting questions to the host.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 03:01 PM IST