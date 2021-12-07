Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Photo of welcome note for guests goes viral; here's what it says

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. Preparations have been going on in full swing for the last couple of days and several Bollywood celebs have arrived at the wedding venue.

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Radhika Madan, Sharvari Wagh and other celebs were spotted at Jaipur airport on Tuesday.

As Vicky and Katrina get ready to tie the knot, their guests are being given the royal treatment it seems.

Just a couple of days ahead of their special day, a photo of the welcome note for guests attending the much-awaited wedding have gone viral on social media.

The note read, "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while your journey through scenic villages and roads."

"Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can't wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad," it further read.

120 top Bollywood celebrities are reportedly expected to attend the wedding.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people.

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day and a special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

