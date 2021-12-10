Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Photo of thank you note and sweets for guests goes viral; here's what it says

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Thursday (December 9) in Rajasthan. The much-awaited royal wedding took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Katrina and Vicky have been dating for more than a year without much details available to the media, much like their high-profile wedding.

The guests were given the royal treatment it seems. A day after the big fat wedding, a photo of the thank you note for guests attending wedding have gone viral on social media.

The note read, "Thank you very much for travelling from near and far to be with us. It meant the world to us that you were here, to be part of the start of the rest of our lives. Our day was everything we dreamed of and more; your presence, your words, your hugs - they all made our special day even better."

"We hope you had a great time, as we did. This is just the beginning of many more celebrations together! Love, Katrina and Vicky," the note further read.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding were closely guarded, friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif's frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of 'Dhoom 3' and 'Thugs of Hindostan' fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan, Sharvari Wagh, were among those attending the wedding.

Their wedding ceremony was conducted according to Hindu rituals in the presence of close family members and friends.

On Friday morning, the newlyweds were spotted leaving Sawai Madhopur for Jaipur airport in a helicopter.

Vicky's parents and Katrina's mother were also spotted at Jaipur airport earlier today.

