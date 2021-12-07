Katrina-Vicky Sangeet: Couple to perform on 'Kala Chashma' song at their ceremony

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur to kickstart their pre-wedding festivities ahead of the big day.

The couple’s sangeet ceremony will reportedly commence on Tuesday night.

As per India Today, Kat and Vicky will groove to the iconic song ‘Kala Chashma’ from the 2016 film, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’. Sung by Badshah, Amar Arshi, and Neha Kakkar, this rendition includes the lyrics, "Tu munda bilkul desi hai, main Katrina ton sohni ve," apt for the occasion.

Besides that, they will also perform on ‘Nachde Ne Saare’, which is again from the same film. Not to mention, singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh had already jetted off to the venue last week.

Meanwhile, Bollywood bigwigs like Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bosco Martis, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Anaita Shroff, Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Dhar will be attending the wedding ceremony.

Earlier, since Monday afternoon the Jaipur airport was buzzing with activity as Katrina's siblings and friends arrived one after the other.

On Monday night, a dozen guests came along with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, who were given a rousing welcome at the Barwara Fort. Three luxury vehicles were arranged to pick up the family of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to the Barwara Fort.

Vicky and Katrina will stay at the Barwara Fort till December 12. After marriage, both are likely to visit the temple of Chauth Mata.

After sangeet, there will be a 'Haldi' ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Thereafter, on December 9 will come the D Day when functions like 'Sehrabandi' are scheduled.

The couple will take 'phere' at 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and then there will be dinner and poolside party at night. The couple will tie the knot in the 'Rajwada' style.

