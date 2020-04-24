'Katrina or Parina?': Sunil Grover's sketch of the actress has left the internet in splits

Bollywood celebrities have been using their quarantine period amid coronavirus lockdown to engage in their hobbies. The actors have also been sharing videos and pictures of the same, with their fans. While Ayushmann Khuranna has been writing poems, Malaika Arora has been working on her culinary skills. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover took to Instagram too document his new hobby - painting. He shared a sketch of actress Katrina Kaif and wrote, "Lockdown ne kitne poet, kitne chef bana diye. Ek painter ka example yahan hai.”
In the picture, Katrina Kaif can be seen looking as gorgeous as ever in a pink and golden saree. The 'Bharat' actress is sporting curly hair and dark smoky eyes. However, Sunil's sketch of the mesmerizing picture, left the internet in splits.
Check it out here:
Reacting to the picture, a user commented, "Katrina vs parina."
While another user tagged Katrina Kaif and wrote, " you never looked such pretty."
Several other users dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.
Sunil Grover and Katrina Kaif starred in Salman Khan's 2019 historical drama, 'Bharat'. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also featured Disha Patani. Grover essayed the role of Salman's best friend in the flick.
The actor has been using his Instagram handle to keep fans entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown. Sunil shares hilarious and spooky videos on the photo-sharing app.
Check out his videos here:
