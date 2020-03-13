Katrina or Malaika - who wore the Rs 15K Reebok x Victoria Beckham ensemble better?

'Sooryavanshi' actress Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora recently sported the Reebok x Victoria Beckham's VB Seamless athleisure ensemble, in the same colour.
Katrina Kaif, on Thursday, took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing the Reebok crop top and tights set. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Takin’ it to the streets. Effortless streetwear with optimum performance functionality | The new Reebok x @victoriabeckham capsule collection launching on the 13th of March at select Reebok stores"
'Chhaiyya Chhaiyya' girl Malaika Arora, sets hearts racing everyday, when she steps out in the morning for her fitness routine, at Diva Yoga. Malaika has been setting some major fashion goals with her chic athleisure ensembles. On Thursday, Malaika Arora was seen rocking the same outfit when she was snapped by the paps, post her yoga session. Malaika paired the desert brown ensemble with a pair of white Reebok slide on.
The VB Seamless crop top from Reebok x Victoria Beckham's collection is for $70 while the tights cost $130. The set is approximately for Rs 15k.
Wile Katrina was seen wearing dewy finish make-up and styled her hair in tousled waves, Malaika went for a no-glam look, with a bare face and messy bun.
On the work front, makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming cop-action thriller 'Sooryavanshi' on Thursday temporarily postponed its release due to the coronavirus outbreak. Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram, to share the news with her fans.
