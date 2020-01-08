Katrina Kaif's washboard abs prove there's no other 'Chikni Chameli'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, is unarguably one of the most beautiful divas the industry has. Kat, who holds the crown as an extremely disciplined workout enthusiast, there’s no doubt that her hard work pays off.
Katrina, who is the brand ambassador of Reebok, took to her Instagram and shared a mesmerising picture of herself flaunting those washboard abs. Clad in athleisure and sporting the wet look, Katrina can make your jaw drop for real.
On the acting front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi", which is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions, will release in March 2020. The film stars Akshay Kumar.
In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba".
Katrina will be seen as Akshay's love interest.
