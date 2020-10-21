Katrina Kaif's superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar to be filmed across four countries

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is all set to work with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar again as they are reuniting for a superhero action film, that will reportedly turn into a franchise.

Now, according to a report by Mid-Day, Zafar is stationed in Dubai to finalise locations for his ‘magnum opus’.

He told the tabloid that besides Dubai and Abu Dhabi, he will be traveling to Poland and Georgia as he plans to shoot the film around three to four countries.

However, he maintained that Bollywood’s first female superhero movie will be “rooted in an Indian setting.”

The team has finalised to capture the same in a mountainous terrain at Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

Speaking more on the film’s schedule, Zafar added that he will take it on floors after Katrina wraps up ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Tiger 3’. Once the actress allots her dates, they will begin her physical prep as a superhero.

Earlier, the 'Bharat' filmmaker in an interview with Mumbai Mirror revealed that the script will be ready soon.

Besides writing and directing, Zafar will also be co-producing it with Ronnie Screwvala.

"There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There’s a lot happening," he said.

Kaif and Zafar, who first worked together in 2011 film 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', have come a long way. In fact, it was Katrina who reportedly introduced Zafar to Salman Khan. The trio has already worked in two super-hit films.

Meanwhile, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’ alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is likely to release in the first quarter of 2021.