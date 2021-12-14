Katrina Kaif's Sabyasachi saree with trailing veil was made by 40 artisans in nearly 75 days; see photos

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan. Since then, the couple has not stopped sharing dreamy and magical photos from their wedding ceremonies and the fans aren't complaining.

Starting from their wedding, to their haldi and mehendi ceremonies, Katrina and Vicky's photos are dreamy. Now, the newlyweds have shared photos from their pre-wedding functions and just like the photos before, these are unmissable!

While Katrina and Vicky chose to tie the knot in a Hindu wedding, Katrina honoured her mother's British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Katrina can be seen wearing a pastel-coloured saree with a veil and Vicky complemented her in a pastel-coloured sherwani. In one of the photos, Vicky is seen giving Katrina a sweet kiss on her forehad.

Sharing the photos, Katrina and Vicky wrote, "To love, honor, and cherish." Katrina and Vicky's outfits are designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukerji and he has also shared details of the same.

Sabyasachi wrote, "Katrina Kaif pays tribute to her mother’s British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities. Sabyasachi conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi precious gems and crystals. The ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft."

Katrina can be seen wearing a vintage-inspired floral Sabyasachi saree with a trailing veil. With pastel shades of pink and green, the saree is silhouetted like a white wedding gown.

She paired the outfit with a heavy diamond choker and matching earrings. Along with this, she held a wedding bouquet, complementing the colours of the saree.

Vicky wore ivory-gold silk embroidered Sabyasachi sherwani and matching churidar.

In another, Katrina has her face covered by the thin veil, while Vicky posed by looking at her.

Fans, friends and members of the film fraternity flooded the posts with likes and comments.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities from December 7-9 were attended by close friends and family.

The couple will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 03:27 PM IST