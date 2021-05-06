Katrina Kaif, Vijay Deverakonda to team up for a Bollywood film?

Popular South actor Vijay Deverakonda is all to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film Liger alongside actress Ananya Panday.

Even before the release of his first Bollywood film, it is learnt that the superstar has signed his second Bollywood film as well in which he will reportedly star opposite Katrina Kaif.

According to a report in ETimes, Vijay was drawn to be part of the film given a strong character.

The shooting of the film is expected to begin soon, and Vijay will be joining the sets once he wraps up Liger.

However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

If reports are to believed, Katrina has recently followed Vijay on social media, adding more fuel to these rumours.

Speaking about Liger, the romantic sports-action film has Vijay essaying the role of a kickboxer while Ananya Panday plays his love interest.

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, and it is slated to release on September 9, 2021, in theatres, in five languages including, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Katrina will next be seen in films like Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.