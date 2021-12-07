e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 04:12 PM IST

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Salman Khan likely to skip, his sisters Arpita and Alvira to attend with their husbands

Katrina is said to have also wanted Salman Khan's parents to attend the ceremony and shower their blessings
IANS
As the suspense surrounding Salman Khan's attendance at the much-hyped wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal grows with every passing minute, the superstar's family is expected to attend the event.

Katrina is said to be close to Khan's sisters, Arpita and Alvira.

According to sources close to the family, the two sisters will attend the wedding along with their husbands -- Arpita's husband and 'Antim' star Ayush Sharma and actor-director Atul Agnihotri (Alvira's husband).

Katrina is said to have also wanted Salman's parents to attend the ceremony and shower their blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple, but they won't be able to attend the event because of health concerns.

Salman's Da-bangg concert tour's dates coincide with Vicky and Katrina's wedding celebrations.

The actor is unlikely therefore to attend the function. Salman has flown to Riyadh with his head of security, Shera, who incidentally is monitoring the 'KatVic' wedding security at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

