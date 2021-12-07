Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: From guests to decorations, here's everything you need to know

Many Bollywood celebrities have arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday to attend actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. In the meantime, the wedding functions have also started at the wedding venue Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. The celebrity couple will tie the knot on December 9.

As many 120 guests have been invited for the wedding and some of them including director Kabir Khan, music director Shankar Mahadevan, singer Gurdas Maan, Radhika Madan, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia and her husband Anagd Bedi have arrived on Tuesday to attend the wedding. Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif has also arrived to join the wedding festivities. The rest of the guests are expected on Wednesday.

Singer Gurdas Mann sang the song ‘Teri Jodi Jeeve’ for the wedding couple.

To make the wedding royal, the fort has been decorated with roses, marigolds, and all kinds of exotic flowers. Artisans who have done the decorations have been called from UP.

20 kg organic mehendi powder and 400 cones have been supplied from Sojat for the bride. The makers have sent this mehendi as a wedding gift.

The pre-wedding ceremonies have begun and there are reports that mehendi was celebrated on Tuesday. The couple will reportedly groove to the song Kala Chashma at their sangeet ceremony on Wednesday.

A complaint against blocking the road

In the meantime, a Rajasthan-based advocate has filed a complaint against Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and the hotel management at the District Legal Services Authority, Sawai Madhopur.

Advocate Netrabind Singh Jadoun has filed this complaint for blocking the way to Chauth Mata temple. The hotel is located on the way to the temple and the hotel management has closed the road leading to the temple from December 6 to 12. Jadoun has said in the complaint that Chauth Mata Temple is a historical temple where several devotees come to attend the daily aarti.

The main way to Chauth Mata temple has been blocked by Six Senses Barwara Fort's management, due to which devotees are facing problems. Whereas the Tahsildar of Chouth Ka Barwara Suresh Narain Bairwa denied the allegation and said that no road has been blocked and will not be blocked in coming days.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 09:29 PM IST