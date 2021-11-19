Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to make formal wedding announcement soon? Here's what we know

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in December.

Reportedly, the grand wedding will take place at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. Also, the couple has instructed their industry friends to keep themselves free between December 7 to 9, which are the tentative dates of the wedding.

Katrina and Vicky have been tight-lipped about their wedding plans. However, according to a report in India Today, the couple might send out a formal announcement of their wedding anytime soon.

The report further stated that Vicky and Katrina will send out a formal note announcing their wedding. They will ask for best wishes from their friends in the media fraternity.

The bride-to-be had started trials for her wedding outfit in Mumbai last week. Reportedly, the actress wants to wrap everything up soon, so that she can relax before the wedding day.

On the other hand, the team of Katrina and Vicky has started preparing for the wedding. A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort last week to take stock of the situation.

According to the information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding.

They did a recce from which place the groom will come sitting on the horse, where will the mehendi be organised and so on. However, the wedding programs have not been announced yet.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 06:19 PM IST