Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spark dating rumours again after spotted having dinner

A photo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is being shared by fan clubs as they posed with the hotel chef and a staff member. Katrina looked beautiful in a red and white dress whereas Vicky wore a blue shirt and denims. The duo was clicked together and this has sparked the dating rumours again which had died down.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next starring in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will star in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.
