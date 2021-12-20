Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share romantic pics holding hands as they enjoy sea view from their new Juhu home

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They uploaded dreamy photos of their wedding, giving us glimpses into the lavish, yet intimate ceremony.

The couple has treated their fans with adorable photos of their married life together, starting with 'Chaunka Chardhana' ritual, where Katrina prepared Halwa for her husband and he called it 'Best halwa ever'. And now newlyweds have shared a glipmse of the view from their new Juhu apartment.

Vicky posted a story with the beach in the background. In the photo, they can be seen holding hands. Katrina also uploaded a similar photo writing 'Home' next to it.

Vicky resumed work nine days after tying the knot. Taking to his Instagram handle on December 18, the 'Uri' actor posted a sun-kissed carfie. He can be seen donning a black hoodie, shades and a matching cap. Earlier today, he was spotted at Mumbai airport. He is reportedly headed Indore for a film shoot.

According to a report in India Today, Katrina will head to shoot the last portion of 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan in Delhi. Reportedly, it will be an intense 15 day schedule and all preparations are underway.

