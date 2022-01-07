Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate Isabelle’s birthday virtually via Zoom

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif penned a heart-warming birthday message for her baby sister and actress Isabelle, by sharing a screenshot of their virtual birthday celebration on Zoom. The call also included her brother-in-law, Sunny Kaushal.

She wrote, “Happy happy happiest @isakaif – this is the year that will shower all the love light and happiness on you.”

Meanwhile Kat's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal addressing Isabelle as 'Isy' took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Happiest birthday, Isy. Have the most wonderful time working and partying today." Vicky also added a hug, a kiss, and cake emoji to his message. He also uploaded a photograph in which Isabelle can be seen smiling at the camera as she posed in a printed black tee and cap.

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and families.

Like her sister Katrina, Isabelle too is an actress. She was seen in the 2021 release 'Time To Dance' where she was paired opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Isabelle played the role of a dancer in the film. She will next be seen in Lalit Butani's 'Kwatha', which will also star Aayush Sharma.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:28 AM IST