Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal arrange tiger safari at Ranthambore National Park for wedding guests: Report

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding preparations are going on in full swing. The actors are reportedly set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.

According to a recent report in India Today, Katrina and Vicky have arranged for a special tiger safari at the Ranthambore National Park for the guests.

The event planners have been instructed to organise exclusive safaris with the guests, and simultaneously ensure their safety and privacy. Some high profile Bollywood celebs are expected to attend the wedding, and the couple do not want any pictures leaked.

Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the lavish hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people.

Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6, and depart on December 11.

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day and a special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 06:14 PM IST